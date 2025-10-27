India's crude oil imports jump around 6% on year in Sep-25

India's crude oil imports rose 1.7% in September to 19.93 million metric tonnes month-on-month, latest data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. On a yearly basis, crude oil imports jumped 6.1%, from 18.79 million tonnes in September 2024. Further, imports of crude oil products gained around 21% on a yearly basis to 4.40 million tonnes in September, while product exports slipped 4.8% to 6.18 million tonnes.

