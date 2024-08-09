Shalimar Productions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 1.02 crore

Net Loss of Shalimar Productions reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.020-17.650-0.18-0.35-0.20-0.37-0.20-0.37

