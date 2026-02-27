India's role and share in global trade are poised for a major leap in line with the country's ambition and journey towards Viksit Bharat, government noted in a latest update. Over the past decades, India has significantly deepened its integration with global markets, supported by strong export performance, resilient services trade, and an expanding network of trade partnerships, reflecting growing competitiveness and adaptability to changing global demand dynamics. The country has not only increased its share in global trade but has also diversified its trading partnerships.

According to UNCTAD's Trade and Development Report 2025, India ranks third among Global South economies in terms of the diversity index of trade partnerships. With an index score higher than that of all countries in the Global North, India's trade ecosystem underscores resilience in the face of tariff uncertainties and emerging global challenges. An expanding network of FTAs strengthens India's trade strategy by ensuring reliable market access. These agreements help reinforce the country's trajectory towards a stronger global trade presence by supporting export-oriented firms expand production and integrate more deeply into global value chains.