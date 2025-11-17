LTIMindtree to implement SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA for Convatec

LTIMindtree announced its selection as a strategic partner by Convatec, a leading global medical products and technologies company, for the implementation of SAP's Digital Core S/4HANA.

As part of this engagement, LTIMindtree will support Convatec to implement SAP's Digital Core S/4HANA across its Convatec's business operations. LTIMindtree will refresh Convatec's SAP S/4HANA landscape, streamline business processes, and enable intelligent, AI powered digital operations. The deployment will support Convatec's goals for process standardisation and operational efficiency, forming the foundation for its next phase of strategic technology transformation.

