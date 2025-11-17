Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praveg slips after reporting dismal Q2 performance

Praveg slips after reporting dismal Q2 performance

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Parveg declined 2.27% to Rs 311.95 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 9.67 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.3% YoY to Rs 37.50 crore in Q2 FY26.

Pre-tax loss of Rs 8.91 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 2.31 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 3.96 crore, registering de-growth of 62.62% from Rs 10.58 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

In Q2 FY26, revenue from event, exhibition and hospitality segment jumped 12.36% YoY to Rs 26.28 crore. Revenue from advertisement climbed 44.83% YoY to Rs 11.21 crore.

Vishnu Patel, chairman, Praveg said: H1 FY26 has demonstrated strong top-line momentum, with consolidated total income growing 28.94% to Rs 77.71 crore, driven by the continued expansion of our hospitality portfolio and consistent performance in our events and advertising businesses. While margins were impacted due to higher operating costs at newly launched properties and four seasonal properties that remained closed during Q2 FY26 and initial ramp-up expenses related to recent expansions, these effects are temporary and inherent to the scale-up phase of new destinations.

In addition, profitability was affected by the fixed lease commitments payable to the Government under the PPP model for our resorts, which continue even during periods of lower occupancy in non-season months and for seasonal properties that remained closed during Q2 FY26.

With a portfolio of over 825 rooms across 17 operational resorts along with one five star hotel, we are well positioned for sustained operational leverage. As occupancy levels mature and efficiencies normalize, we anticipate meaningful improvement in profitability metrics. The launch of new initiatives, most notably the Praveg Adalaj Theme Park will further strengthen our growth trajectory.

Meanwhile, the company received letter of award from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat for augmentation of infrastructure facilities in existing shops at Statue of Unity (SoU) for 31 days, development of studio kitchen at helipad ground and development of theme pavilion at maze garden at SoU as per the requirements for 15 days for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 at SOU, Kevadia, Gujarat. The said order is valued at Rs 2,68,47,800.

Praveg is a pioneer in eco-responsible luxury hospitality. The company is principally engaged in business of providing services of advertising, hospitality, management and organization of events and exhibitions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex gains 320 pts; realty shares in demand

Puravankara to lease retail space to IKEA at Purva Zentech Park, Bengaluru

LTIMindtree to implement SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA for Convatec

Rajesh Power Services secures orders from GETCO and East Central Railway

Puravankara signs lease agreement with IKEA India for retail space at Purva Zentech Park, Bengaluru

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story