China Market falls on profit taking, recovers woes

Mainland China share market finished session mixed on Monday 26 February 2024, snapping nine straight sessions winning streak, as traders opted to book profit after eleven Chinese companies lost their credit ratings Friday at Moody's Investors Service.

Chinese equities rallied last week as authorities introduced cuts on benchmark rates and a crackdown on quant traders. Property firms also saw a boost in their stock prices as home price cuts slowed down.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was down 0.93%, or 27.86 points, to 2,977.02. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.44%, or 7.34 points, to 1,677.15. The blue-chip CSI300 index declined 1.04%, or 36.38 points, to 3,453.36.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday , as China's central bank setting a softer guidance rate. Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1080 per dollar, 16 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.1064. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS yuan was changing hands at 7.1980 at midday, 27 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News