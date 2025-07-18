Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index up 0.5%

China's Shanghai Composite index up 0.5%

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks gave up early gains to end mixed on Friday as tariff-related worries offset encouraging tech earnings and positive U.S. economic data.

The dollar index pulled back slightly after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said policymakers should cut interest rates this month to counter rising growth and job market risks.

Gold edged up slightly on dollar weakness while oil held a gain on brewing Middle East tensions and data signaling strong U.S. demand.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose half a percent to 3,534.48 amid expectations the government may roll out more stimulus to boost domestic demand.

Meanwhile, according to a statement from the Chinese commerce ministry released today, China has called on the United States to abandon zero-sum thinking and continue to lift "unjustified" trade and economic restrictions.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.33 percent to 24,825.66 buoyed by a positive outlook from Taiwan Semiconductor and strong earnings from Netflix.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

