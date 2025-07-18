Jayaswal Neco Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 93.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 1649.35 crore

Net profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries reported to Rs 93.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 1649.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1437.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

