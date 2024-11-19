China Shanghai composite index rallies 0.67%

Equity markets in Asia closed on a positive note on Tuesday amidst growing hopes of more stimulus measures and expectations from the rate review by the Peoples Bank of China due on Wednesday. Australia's S&P/ASX200 touched an all-time high. Markets also cheered the global easing in bond yields.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 0.67 percent to finish trading at 3,346.01. The day's trading ranged between 3,346.76 and 3,284.13. The Shenzhen Component Index jumped 1.9 percent to close at 10,743.84.

