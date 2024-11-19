LTIMindtree rises on extending pact with Nexi group

LTIMindtree added 1.16% to Rs 5,905.15 after the company announced a contract extension with Nexi group, a leading European PayTech provider.

This collaboration is set to elevate Nexis technology landscape across its core acquiring, issuing, and ecommerce platforms, further solidifying its position as a key player in the digital payments space.

As part of this partnership, LTI Mindtree will utilize its technical expertise and advanced solutions to optimize Nexi's core platforms, driving enhanced performance, innovation, and scalability. Additionally, LTI Mindtree will manage Nexi's hybrid infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration of on-premise and cloud-based solutions, while supporting the company's digital transformation efforts.

Giuseppe Dallona, CIO of Nexi Group said, Their proven expertise and global reach will help us enhance the resilience and flexibility of our platforms, supporting Nexis mission to offer secure, innovative, and frictionless payment solutions for businesses and consumers across Europe.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, president & executive board member of LTIMindtree said, This partnership underscores our commitment to empower leading enterprises with advanced technology innovation. By leveraging our deep domain expertise and global delivery capabilities, we are confident in driving Nexis growth and success in the highly competitive digital payments industry.

LTI Mindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTI Mindtree a Larsen & Toubro Group company combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.3% to Rs 1,251.6 crore on 2.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,126.6 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News