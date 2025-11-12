Tarsons Products consolidated net profit declines 67.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 102.33 crore

Net profit of Tarsons Products declined 67.74% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 102.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.102.3399.2526.8225.4928.0728.905.5914.873.3210.29

