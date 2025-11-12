Belrise Industries consolidated net profit rises 81.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 2353.54 crore

Net profit of Belrise Industries rose 81.54% to Rs 132.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 2353.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2068.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2353.542068.7312.5811.76267.21167.41180.6786.42132.9873.25

