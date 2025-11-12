IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 41.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 1751.02 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 41.00% to Rs 140.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 1751.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1585.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1751.021585.8452.8043.07522.92414.59260.81183.39140.8299.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News