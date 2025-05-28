Chinese benchmark ends marginally lower

Asian stocks ended on a cautious note Wednesday despite a strong rally on Wall Street overnight driven by improved U.S. consumer confidence data and a global bond surge.

As trade tensions ease, investors awaited cues from Nvidia's earnings and the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve May meeting.

The dollar held gains and gold ticked higher to trade above $3,310 per ounce ahead of key U.S. PCE inflation reading due this week.

Oil inched up on Venezuelan supply risks and ahead of on OPEC+ meeting, expected to decide on increasing output.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,339.93 after a large explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China.

