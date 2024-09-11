Chinese markets end lower ahead of US CPI data

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Asian stocks declined on Wednesday as investors watched the latest updates on the Trump-Harris presidential debate and braced for U.S. consumer price inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy moves next week.

Analysts expect the headline CPI to have risen 0.2 percent month-on-month in August, unchanged from the previous month.

The dollar dropped while gold gained ground due to dovish Fed expectations. Current expectations lean towards a 25-bps cut, but that won't be enough to get ahead of the economy.

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent in Asian trading, after having dropped to near three years low in the New York session on concerns over a weak demand outlook.

Chinese markets hit a seven-month low as the U.S. House of Representatives approved BIOSECURE Act, restricting U.S. ties with specific Chinese biotech companies to safeguard national security.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 0.82 percent to 2,721.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled 0.73 percent lower at 17,108.71, after having fallen to a near one-month low earlier.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

