Chinese markets end lower ahead of US CPI data

Asian stocks declined on Wednesday as investors watched the latest updates on the Trump-Harris presidential debate and braced for U.S. consumer price inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy moves next week.

Analysts expect the headline CPI to have risen 0.2 percent month-on-month in August, unchanged from the previous month.

The dollar dropped while gold gained ground due to dovish Fed expectations. Current expectations lean towards a 25-bps cut, but that won't be enough to get ahead of the economy.

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent in Asian trading, after having dropped to near three years low in the New York session on concerns over a weak demand outlook.