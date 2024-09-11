Wipro builds AI-enabled data analytics solution for JFK International Air Terminal

As part of its three-year engagement to deliver operational excellence

Wipro is helping JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT) - the operator of JFK's Terminal 4 - in developing a cloud data strategy, leveraging Microsoft's Azure Data Platform.

The AI-enabled data analytics solution will establish a single view of terminal data across all functions, enabling JFKIAT's management to continually review and improve operations to achieve their loterm operational and efficiency goals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The three-year project, which kicked off in 2023, will centralize operational data mapping to improve passenger queuing times, implement intelligent rostering for JFKIAT's operational functions, consolidate safety and security data, and track sustainability metrics.