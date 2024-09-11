Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Wipro builds AI-enabled data analytics solution for JFK International Air Terminal

Wipro builds AI-enabled data analytics solution for JFK International Air Terminal

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
As part of its three-year engagement to deliver operational excellence

Wipro is helping JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT) - the operator of JFK's Terminal 4 - in developing a cloud data strategy, leveraging Microsoft's Azure Data Platform.

The AI-enabled data analytics solution will establish a single view of terminal data across all functions, enabling JFKIAT's management to continually review and improve operations to achieve their loterm operational and efficiency goals.

The three-year project, which kicked off in 2023, will centralize operational data mapping to improve passenger queuing times, implement intelligent rostering for JFKIAT's operational functions, consolidate safety and security data, and track sustainability metrics.

In the first year of the project, Wipro successfully established a centralized data foundation and transformed business intelligence capabilities across operations, finance, and safety & security departments. In the next phase of the program, use cases will be implemented related to non-aviation revenue, customer experience, and connected planning

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

