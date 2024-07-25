Cyient consolidated net profit declines 14.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 1675.70 crore

Net profit of Cyient declined 14.40% to Rs 143.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 168.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 1675.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1686.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1675.701686.5015.8118.71260.40298.00194.60230.40143.90168.10

