Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese shares end lower as PBoC keeps LPR unchanged

Chinese shares end lower as PBoC keeps LPR unchanged

Image
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on Thursday, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Chinese and Hong Kong markets fell as the People's Bank of China kept the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.1 percent and the 5-year LPR at 3.6 percent despite economic concerns.

Sentiment remained underpinned elsewhere after the U.S. Federal Reserve issued a dovish policy outlook and Ukraine's President said his country is ready to implement pause in strikes on energy and infrastructure.

The Fed's commitment to cut interest rates weakened the dollar and lifted gold prices to another record high while oil prices extended their recent rebound.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.51 percent to 3,408.95 after BofA securities warned that China's stock rally may face a "meaningful correction soon."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.23 percent to 24,219.95, with tech and real estate stocks pacing the decliners.

Tencent Holdings lost 3.8 percent after it outlined plans to boost spending on AI infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IREDA launches perpetual bonds worth over Rs 1,200 cr; receives Rs 24-cr tax refund

Dhani Services rallies on signing MoU for 5.37-acre plot to develop real estate project

KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

ISGEC Heavy Engineering infuses additional Rs 2.55 cr in Isgec Titan Metal Fabricators

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story