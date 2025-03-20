Dhani Services rallies on signing MoU for 5.37-acre plot to develop real estate project

Dhani Services gained 3.17% to Rs 61.24 after the firm, through its wholly owned subsidiary, executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with certain landowners on 5.37 acres to develop a real estate project in Gurgaon.

These projects will be subject to registration with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and other necessary regulatory approvals.

This MoU will expand the companys ongoing 100%-owned project, Indiabulls Estate & Club, in Sector 104, Gurgaon, increasing the total area from 24 acres to 29.37 acres. The total development across these 29.37 acres is expected to cover 70.8 lakh square feet, with a projected revenue of approximately Rs 12,065 crore, based on current selling prices in the project.

Dhani Services has transferred its stock broking business, including depository and other related ancillary services.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 4.66 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 89.41 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income fell 30.4% YoY to Rs 14.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

