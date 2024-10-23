Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 96.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 96.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 100.19% to Rs 106.68 crore

Net profit of Summit Securities rose 96.11% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 100.19% to Rs 106.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales106.6853.29 100 OPM %98.7397.90 -PBDT105.3352.17 102 PBT105.3352.16 102 NP75.1538.32 96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Brics Summit: PM Modi, Iran Prez discuss Chabahar Port, West Asia conflict

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0 | 2 Germany at half-time

Godrej Properties Q2 results: Profit zooms fivefold to Rs 334 crore

FIU imposes Rs 54 lakh fine on Union Bank of India for PMLA violations

UAE's sovereign wealth fund to invest $750 mn in debt of GMR Group

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story