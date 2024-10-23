Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 96.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.19% to Rs 106.68 crore

Net profit of Summit Securities rose 96.11% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 100.19% to Rs 106.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.106.6853.2998.7397.90105.3352.17105.3352.1675.1538.32

