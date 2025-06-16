Chitrakut Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Chitrakut Holdings reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.92% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 125.27% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.