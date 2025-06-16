BN Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2921.02% to Rs 214.19 crore

Net profit of BN Holdings reported to Rs 19.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2921.02% to Rs 214.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 19.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4122.99% to Rs 299.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.