Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 17.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.23% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings rose 17.50% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.440.2697.73134.620.490.400.490.400.470.40

