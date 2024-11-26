Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 17.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 69.23% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings rose 17.50% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.440.26 69 OPM %97.73134.62 -PBDT0.490.40 23 PBT0.490.40 23 NP0.470.40 18

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

