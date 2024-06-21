Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 205.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 205.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 89.66% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings rose 205.26% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 89.66% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 482.76% to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.09% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.121.16 -90 0.911.34 -32 OPM %633.3317.24 -189.0126.87 - PBDT0.840.28 200 1.960.43 356 PBT0.840.28 200 1.950.42 364 NP0.580.19 205 1.690.29 483

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

