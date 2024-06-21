Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 205.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 89.66% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings rose 205.26% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 89.66% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 482.76% to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.09% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.121.160.911.34633.3317.24189.0126.870.840.281.960.430.840.281.950.420.580.191.690.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News