Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 10.74 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 16.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.748.8326.2627.632.111.620.610.230.420.36

