Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 10.74 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 16.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.748.83 22 OPM %26.2627.63 -PBDT2.111.62 30 PBT0.610.23 165 NP0.420.36 17

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

