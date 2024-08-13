SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 22.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.24% to Rs 42.47 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries declined 22.75% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.24% to Rs 42.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.42.4757.584.546.864.515.373.764.642.583.34

