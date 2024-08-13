Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 22.75% in the June 2024 quarter

SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 22.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 26.24% to Rs 42.47 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries declined 22.75% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.24% to Rs 42.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.4757.58 -26 OPM %4.546.86 -PBDT4.515.37 -16 PBT3.764.64 -19 NP2.583.34 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Kitchen and personal care brand Beco raises $10 mn in pre-Series B round

Premium

Micro credit boss Muhammad Yunus may need to curb anathema to profit

Wish I could bring down taxes to nil, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story