Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IndusInd Bank Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd and Just Dial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2025.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd tumbled 5.38% to Rs 1569.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 95401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54148 shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd crashed 5.05% to Rs 786.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd lost 4.68% to Rs 157.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73066 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68280 shares in the past one month.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd plummeted 4.37% to Rs 1107.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19439 shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd shed 4.18% to Rs 985.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50178 shares in the past one month.

