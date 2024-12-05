Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 29.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 1412.77 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company rose 29.60% to Rs 127.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 98.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 1412.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1274.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1412.771274.42 11 OPM %10.4510.21 -PBDT170.62131.75 30 PBT170.62131.75 30 NP127.2398.17 30

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

