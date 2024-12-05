Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 29.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 1412.77 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company rose 29.60% to Rs 127.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 98.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 1412.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1274.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1412.771274.4210.4510.21170.62131.75170.62131.75127.2398.17

