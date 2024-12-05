Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 38.20 crore

Net Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 44.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 38.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.38.2030.43-22.54-40.98-46.94-23.48-47.26-23.84-44.97-28.77

