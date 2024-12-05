Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 38.20 crore

Net Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 44.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 38.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales38.2030.43 26 OPM %-22.54-40.98 -PBDT-46.94-23.48 -100 PBT-47.26-23.84 -98 NP-44.97-28.77 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slower start for India markets; Asian markets mixed

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Playing 11, live timing and streaming

US drug body approves Merus' therapy for lung, pancreatic cancer patients

Dividend, stock-split: Phoenix Township, 3 others to remain in focus today

Nissan boss Uchida races to save the struggling company and his job

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story