National Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 11.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.23% to Rs 4150.38 crore

Net profit of National Insurance Company declined 11.73% to Rs 374.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 424.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 4150.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4333.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

