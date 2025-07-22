Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit declines 27.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.72% to Rs 987.55 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty declined 27.93% to Rs 421.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 584.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.72% to Rs 987.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1405.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.987.551405.1652.6958.00538.58795.21506.96775.03421.25584.51

