CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit rises 9.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.82% to Rs 2109.95 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India rose 9.49% to Rs 184.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 168.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.82% to Rs 2109.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2240.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.45% to Rs 827.51 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 1125.15 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.41% to Rs 8964.07 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 9280.35 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

