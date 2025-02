CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 1.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.63% to Rs 1118.93 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India rose 1.22% to Rs 116.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 114.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 1118.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1137.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.75% to Rs 583.41 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 562.34 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 4563.47 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 4569.84 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

