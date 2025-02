Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit declines 0.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.88% to Rs 159.72 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance declined 0.03% to Rs 37.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 159.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 144.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.159.72144.0570.4273.7949.2449.0347.8747.7137.2137.22

