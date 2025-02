Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.66% to Rs 414.23 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Housing Finance rose 33.82% to Rs 93.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.66% to Rs 414.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 296.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

