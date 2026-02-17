Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cigarette stocks gain on reports of ITC price hikes

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
Shares of cigarette manufacturers moved higher in trade after media reports suggested that ITC has implemented price hikes across select cigarette categories.

The reported increases are seen as sufficient to offset the recent excise duty impact, while also adding to EBIT per stick, with stronger-than-expected hikes observed across nearly half of ITCs portfolio.

ITC gained 2.03% on the bourses, although the stock remains down 20.35% over the past three months.

Godfrey Phillips India advanced 2.85%, even as it has declined 29.38% over the past three months.

Cigarette prices rose sharply from February 1 following the imposition of additional excise duty. From February 2026, cigarettes and tobacco products are subject to additional excise duty and cess over and above the highest 40% GST slab, replacing the earlier structure of 28% GST plus compensation cess. The Central Excise Act has also been amended to levy a per-stick excise duty on cigarettes, with rates linked to cigarette length, altering the cost structure for manufacturers.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

