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Cigniti Tech exits Nifty indices following amalgamation with Coforge

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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NSE Indices will reshuffle several benchmark indices effective 15 May 2026 following the amalgamation of Cigniti Technologies with Coforge.

As part of the changes, Cigniti Technologies will be removed from the Nifty Microcap 250 index and replaced by Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India.

The company will also be excluded from the Nifty Total Market index, with Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India set to be included in its place.

In the Nifty Smallcap 500 index, Cigniti Technologies will be replaced by JSW Holdings.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 index will see Schneider Electric Infrastructure replace Cigniti Technologies.

NSE Indices said the changes will come into effect from the close of trading on 14 May 2026.

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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