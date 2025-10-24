Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cigniti Technologies management changes

Cigniti Technologies management changes

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
W.e.f. 28 October 2025

Cigniti Technologies announced that pursuant to the superannuation of Mr. Krishnan Venkatachary, Chief Financial Officer of the Company with his last working day scheduled for 27 October 2025 (close of business hours), and Mr. Ashish Arora has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company with effect from 28 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

