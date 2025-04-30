Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 54.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.65% to Rs 2.03 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities declined 54.74% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.65% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.47% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.65% to Rs 9.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.032.979.8310.5333.9944.4432.9638.650.671.293.103.940.581.272.763.840.430.952.062.88

