Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 54.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 31.65% to Rs 2.03 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities declined 54.74% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.65% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.47% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.65% to Rs 9.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.032.97 -32 9.8310.53 -7 OPM %33.9944.44 -32.9638.65 - PBDT0.671.29 -48 3.103.94 -21 PBT0.581.27 -54 2.763.84 -28 NP0.430.95 -55 2.062.88 -28

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

