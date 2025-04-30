Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit declines 91.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit declines 91.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 32.31% to Rs 200.15 crore

Net profit of Welspun Specialty Solutions declined 91.11% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.31% to Rs 200.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 62.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 723.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 696.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales200.15151.27 32 723.72696.67 4 OPM %4.867.98 -4.258.01 - PBDT7.3910.04 -26 12.1944.08 -72 PBT3.386.16 -45 -4.0028.60 PL NP3.5640.03 -91 -4.0962.47 PL

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

