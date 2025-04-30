Hiliks Technologies standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 127.78% to Rs 2.05 crore

Net profit of Hiliks Technologies declined 93.75% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 127.78% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 820.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 605.05% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.050.906.980.9921.4657.7821.4911.110.430.541.410.130.200.540.630.110.030.480.460.05

