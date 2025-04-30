Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 34.63% in the March 2025 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 34.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 47.11% to Rs 7.78 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 34.63% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.11% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.02% to Rs 5.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 42.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.7814.71 -47 42.0748.25 -13 OPM %30.8525.83 -25.0533.28 - PBDT2.252.85 -21 8.5913.73 -37 PBT1.782.46 -28 7.1011.69 -39 NP1.342.05 -35 5.799.05 -36

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

