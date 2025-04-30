DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 34.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.11% to Rs 7.78 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 34.63% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.11% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.02% to Rs 5.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 42.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.7814.7142.0748.2530.8525.8325.0533.282.252.858.5913.731.782.467.1011.691.342.055.799.05

