TVS Motor Company launches operations in Italy

May 15 2024
TVS Motor Company has launched its operations in Italy. The company will introduce a selection of its advanced, high-quality thermic and electric scooters and motorcycles. TVS Motor, ranked as the world's fourth-largest two and three-wheeler manufacturer and third in market capitalization, already markets its products in 80 countries.

TVS Motor Company is expanding its operations in Italy via its branch office, TVS Motor Italia, headed by Dr. Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari. Dr. Furnari brings extensive experience from senior managerial roles in major automotive companies in Italy, Latin America, the UAE, and Europe.

May 15 2024

