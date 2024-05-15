Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin achieves ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
For its manufacturing sites, R&D center and corporate office

Lupin announced that all 12 of its manufacturing sites, its R&D Center and corporate office in India have successfully completed rigorous audits and been certified by DNV for ISO 14001 Environment Management Systems (EMS), and ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS). This achievement marks a significant milestone in acknowledging Lupin's commitment to safe and sustainable operations.

ISO 14001 is an internationally recognized standard for Environmental Management Systems. This certification demonstrates Lupin's dedication to minimizing its environmental footprint and fostering sustainable practices across its operations. The ISO 45001 certification underscores Lupin's unwavering commitment to ensuring the health, safety and well-being of its employees and stakeholders.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

