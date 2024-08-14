Citadel Realty & Developers standalone net profit rises 3.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 0.88 croreNet profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 3.23% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.880.79 11 OPM %94.3294.94 -PBDT0.430.42 2 PBT0.430.42 2 NP0.320.31 3
