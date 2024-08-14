Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Equippp Social Impact Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.45 crore

Net Loss of Equippp Social Impact Technologies reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.450 0 OPM %2.220 -PBDT-0.09-0.46 80 PBT-0.16-0.53 70 NP-0.16-0.53 70

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

