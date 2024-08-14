Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.12% to Rs 135.15 crore

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 53.05% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.12% to Rs 135.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales135.15107.16 26 OPM %11.4211.94 -PBDT12.419.01 38 PBT10.617.23 47 NP7.274.75 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mbappe could make Real Madrid debut in UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

NZ food bank distributes candy with lethal amount of methamphetamine

Japan PM Fumio Kishida to step down in Sept as scandals grew

IND vs BAN: Gwalior to host India's 1st T20 vs Bangladesh on Oct 6

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story