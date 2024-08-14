Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.12% to Rs 135.15 croreNet profit of Aries Agro rose 53.05% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.12% to Rs 135.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales135.15107.16 26 OPM %11.4211.94 -PBDT12.419.01 38 PBT10.617.23 47 NP7.274.75 53
