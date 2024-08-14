GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 141.65 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.06% to Rs 2402.20 crore

Net loss of GMR Airports Infrastructure reported to Rs 141.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 2402.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2017.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2402.202017.6337.3137.30166.43331.92-299.7336.32-141.6516.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp