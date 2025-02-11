Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 27.69% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Citizen Infoline remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.69% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.941.30 -28 OPM %-9.57-7.69 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the December 2024 quarter

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Global Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story