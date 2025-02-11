Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.69% to Rs 0.94 croreNet profit of Citizen Infoline remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.69% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.941.30 -28 OPM %-9.57-7.69 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
