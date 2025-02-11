Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.69% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Citizen Infoline remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.69% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.941.30-9.57-7.690.010.010.010.010.010.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News