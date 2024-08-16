Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.78% to Rs 0.79 croreNet profit of Citizen Infoline reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.78% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.791.01 -22 OPM %-10.13-8.91 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
