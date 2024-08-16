Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.78% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Citizen Infoline reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.78% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.791.01-10.13-8.910.0100.0100.010

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp